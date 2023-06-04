ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pirates have promoted catcher Henry Davis to Triple-A Indianapolis. Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft is slashing .284/.433/.547 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI’s.

Davis has impressed with his bat and has been working on his skills as a pitch framer and game caller. Pirates GM Ben Cherington had said previously he wanted to keep Davis in Altoona to work on his receiving skills so he could catch everyday while Endy Rodriguez, the Pirates number two prospect could catch everyday with Indianapolis. Davis has also seen time in right field to improve his versatility.

Davis is ranked as the Pirates number three prospect and the 57th best prospect in baseball.