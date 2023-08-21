ALTOONA (WTAJ) — The Pirates top-overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft, Paul Skenes will make his Altoona debut Saturday, the Curve confirmed Monday.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Jason Mackey was the first to report on the news.

Skenes, who the Pirates took no. 1 overall in June, has allowed just one hit in four innings-pitched since being drafted. He last threw two shutout innings over the weekend.

Skenes, who played this spring at LSU, leading the team to a College World Series championship, has drawn fame through his fiery personality, superstar girlfriend Olivia Dunne, and electric stuff on the bump.

Altoona is scheduled to host Akron on Saturday with a 6 p.m. first pitch.