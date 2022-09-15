ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A star from the hit TV show The Office visited the Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona Thursday, Sept. 15 to meet fans of the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company.

Actor Andy Buckley, most famously known for his portrayal of “David Wallace” on the comedy sitcom, will be making an appearance at the Altoona Curve game during its Workplace Night. The theme night celebrates the beloved TV series that aired its final episode in May 2013.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 03: Andy Buckley attends Bravo’s screening of “Odd Mom Out” at Florence Gould Hall on June 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, CA – MARCH 16: Andy Buckley arrives at ‘The Office’ series finale wrap party at Unici Casa Gallery on March 16, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Buckley threw out a Ceremonial First Pitch before the start of the game. Autograph sessions were also available with Buckley for both the public and VIP members.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Altoona Curve faced off against the Reading Fighting Phils Thursday night and the first pitch was at 6 p.m.