ALTOONA (WTAJ) — It’s the best story in baseball all season. It’s Drew Maggi’s story. The story of a longtime minor leaguer who finally got his shot.

He sat down with me on a hot, spring afternoon. It was 80 degrees outside, but in the sun he wore a sweatshirt with the words “never give up” written across the chest. That phrase is a life lesson he’s taken to heart his whole career.

“In hard times, some days I’d get a text that would say ‘never give up,’ just randomly, from my brother or someone,” Maggi said.

A 2010 draft pick of the Pirates, Maggi spent his entire career in the minor leagues, including two stints with the Altoona Curve.

Now, 34, Maggi is the oldest player in the Eastern League, and he’s embraced his nickname, the Godfather.

“I’ve just taken on that role and embraced it and had changed my walk out to the Godfather,” he said. “You just embrace whatever clubhouse roles (are) and you go with it.”

As years passed Maggi watched player after player get their chance in the big leagues. He watched rosters get younger, and many walked away from the sport.

But he didn’t.

While Maggi said he never “seriously” considered walking away, he said it took a heart-to-heart conversation with his mom this offseason to return.

“I was coming off a bad season last year. I was hurt. You know, she pretty much talked me off a cliff that night” he recalled. “She said you love the game. And I said, yeah. So she said, you know you always said you’re going to play until they rip the jersey off, so why would you stop now?”

Maggi took his mom Sara’s advice. A decision that paid off.

“So I’m in an Uber on my way there, and the whole teams blows me up,” Maggi remembers. “‘Where are you? We’re having the meeting.'”

It’s April 23 and Maggi was on his way to the ballpark ahead of the team’s home game against the Bowie Baysox.

“I knew it was somebody going up. So in my head, I’m like, ‘Who is it? Who we got?'” Maggi said. “And he said my name and (I’m in) just complete shock.”

That day Maggi found out he’d finally get his chance.

“I mean, a lot of emotion. I mean, excitement, just feelings that you can’t explain because you’ve never had them before,” Maggi said. “I’ve been in those, you know, those meetings a thousand times. And, you know, usually, I mean, it’s always been another person. So just the shock factor of that.”

After 13 seasons, 1,155 games Maggi was finally getting called up to the show. Maggi was a big leaguer.

“Every morning I woke up, I had to check outside the window, make sure I was where I was,” Maggi said.

He played in three games and stepped onto the field first against the Dodgers on April 26.

“I’m surprised I could even see the ball I was I was so jacked up,” Maggi laughed.

Maggi struck out in a pinch hit at bat during the Pirates’ 8-1 win over Los Angeles. He received a standing ovation when he walked onto the field. Head coach Derek Shelton gave him the game ball and tagged him for the start the next day.

“I went by Shelby’s office,” Maggi recalled. “He gives me the lineup card and he’s like, ‘how are you feeling?'”

“I’m I mean, just fantastic,” Maggi responded. “And he goes,’ Are you good? You’re starting tomorrow. Go get some sleep.'”

“I think I said, ‘What time do we play?’ And he started laughing,” Maggi added.

Maggi earned his first start and eventually his first hit. In three games he went 2-6, with a double and RBI.

“I’m really thankful and grateful,” Maggi said. “Obviously, to the city of (Pittsburgh) and everyone that’s helped me along the way because who knows if this would’ve ever happened.”

After his stint in Pittsburgh, it was back to Altoona for the infielder. Back to the club Maggi has a special bond with. Not only has he played more games with the Curve than anywhere else, but it’s also the club that helped birth “This Maggi Moment.”

“I was telling people this, that the fact that when I got called up, it was here. I got picked up by a car to drive me to (Pittsburgh) in the parking lot,” Maggi said.

“So it’s definitely just a crazy feeling because how full circle it was and…. The fact that I got to come back here and, a lot of the same people are in the stands, you know, the same smells, the same vibe. So it’s just it was kind of perfect. It kind of made sense and happened for a reason.”

Maggi lived the phrase “never give up” and this spring, in what’s the ultimate testament to patience and hard work, his childhood dreams become reality.

