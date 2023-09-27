HANGZHOU, China (AP) — She’s the youngest member of the nearly 900-strong delegation from China, and the 13-year-old skateboarder is now going home with a gold medal.

She’s also already thinking about being a force at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Cui Chenxi, from Shandong province, edged out 18-year-old teammate Zeng Wenhui for the gold on Wednesday in women’s street skateboarding. Miyu Ito, a 16-year-old Japanese skateboarder, took bronze.

Cui’s gold was one of many for the host nation on Day 4 of the two-week event in Hangzhou, where more than 12,000 competitors from 45 countries and territories in Asia are competing in 481 events.

In women’s street skateboarding, each competitor did two runs and then five tricks, with the highest scoring run being added to the two highest scoring tricks for the final result.

“My tactic was to be conservative on the first run, to get some points on the scoreboard, then make a push for it on the second run,” Cui said.

The gambit paid off, as she scored significantly higher on her second run. That, combined with her first two tricks, won her the gold even though she missed the last three tricks.

Looking ahead, Cui said she’s now got her sights on the Olympics.

“First I will concentrate on getting there, then I can make a big attack,” she said.

Chinese skater Zhang Jie took gold in the men’s street finals, with teammate Su Jianjun winning bronze.

Indonesian competitor Sanggoe Darma Tanjung took silver and said the competition was extremely tough.

“I can’t believe I can make this podium,” he said after getting his medal. “Everyone is good, amazing.”

CRICKET RECORDS

Nepal’s cricket team trounced Mongolia in a preliminary-round match Wednesday, setting multiple records along the way to the 273-run win.

Nepal’s batters dominated Mongolia’s bowlers, going 314-3 in what was the first time a team has scored more than 300 in the 20-overs format. Mongolia scored 41-10, and Nepal’s margin of victory also set a record, surpassing the Czech Republic’s 208-run win against Panama in 2021.

Cricket was first incorporated into the Asian Games in 2010, and looks to be heading to the Olympic program soon, likely in the 2028 Los Angeles Games or the 2032 Brisbane Games.

India’s women’s cricket team took gold on Monday, defeating Sri Lanka.

In Nepal’s win over Mongolia, Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee needed only nine balls to hit a 50, smashing the previous record of 12 balls held jointly by India’s Yuvraj Singh and two others. He also set a record for the highest strike rate, 520, with a knock of 52 off 10 balls.

Teammate Kushal Malla set another milestone by reaching a century in 34 balls, one fewer than the previous record.

Cricket powerhouses India and Pakistan are among the tournament favorites, and could generate a massive television audience if they face one another in the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games on Oct. 7. That final, however, could be overshadowed by the start of the Cricket World Cup in India, which runs Oct. 5-Nov. 19.

SHOOTING

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra won two medals, taking gold in the women’s 50-meter rifle, three positions competition, and silver in the team version of the same event.

In the individual event, Zhang Qiongyue of China took silver and Ashi Chouksey of India took the bronze.

Chouksey missed the silver in her very last shot.

In women’s team skeet shooting, Kazakhstan took gold, edging out China. Thailand won the bronze.

