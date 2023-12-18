SEATTLE (AP) — Drew Lock started at quarterback for the Seahawks against the Eagles on Monday night, even though Seattle’s usual starter, Geno Smith, was active.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was active after having been listed as questionable because of an illness that prompted him to travel separately from his teammates to Seattle.

Smith has a groin injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss at San Francisco.

Smith’s went through his pregame routine about two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving well. But when the full team came out for pregame warmups, Lock was taking snaps and Smith was not seen on the field.

Smith had been a limited participant in practice all week after suffering the injury in practice on Dec. 7.

Lock was 22 of 31 for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions last week in his first start since being acquired by Seattle in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.

Seattle was without starting safety Jamal Adams (knee) and standout rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip) after neither participated in practice this week. Witherspoon was injured against the 49ers.

Philadelphia had already ruled out starting right guard Cam Jurgens, cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

