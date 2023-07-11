NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart has already won one Commissioner’s Cup championship. She hopes to get New York to this year’s in-season tournament title game to have a chance at another one.

The Aces have already clinched a spot in the final which will be played in Las Vegas on Aug. 15. The Aces won the Cup last year and are looking to defend their title.

The Liberty need a victory over Indiana on Wednesday or a loss by Connecticut in Chicago to earn a trip to Las Vegas to play the Aces in the championship game. New York and Connecticut are tied with one game to play and hold the tiebreaker over the Sun.

“We have to go and take care of business,” Stewart said after practice Monday. “Make sure we’re locked in and put ourselves a step further towards the Commissioner’s Cup.”

The Commissioner’s Cup started in 2021 with Seattle winning the inaugural cup. Stewart has seen attention increase on it in its few years of existence.

“It’s definitely starting to grow once you realize the incentive behind it and the bragging rights,” she said.

Liberty teammate Courtney Vandersloot made the championship game last year with Chicago before losing to Las Vegas.

“I know last year in Chicago it was very top of mind, like we got to get up for Commissioner’s Cup games. You get there it’s free money.”

Each member of the winning team receives up to $30,000 while the runners-up receive up to $10,000. The teams have also raised money for charity with their victories throughout the season. New York has earned $13,500 for the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center which provides sensitive, quality health care and related services targeted to New York’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities.

The Aces have raised $16,500 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Nevada.

“It means a lot. It’s another way to involve the community. Las Vegas has been so good to us,” Aces guard Kelsey Plum said. “We find ways to give back. It puts a little extra on the games. … Mental health challenges are something that everyone faces. This organization is doing a tremendous job with the youth in Nevada. … I feel proud that we picked something that encompasses everything our team deals with on a day-to-day basis.”

AP WNBA POLL

Las Vegas and New York remained 1-2 in the poll. The Aces have sat atop the rankings the entire season. The Sun were third. Dallas moved up to fourth and were followed by Washington, Atlanta and Minnesota. Chicago was eighth and Los Angeles ninth. Indiana, Phoenix and Seattle rounded out the poll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Stewart had another strong week, averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists in New York’s two victories. That included a 43-point effort against Phoenix. Other players receiving votes included Rhyne Howard of Atlanta and Plum and A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas.

STEPPING DOWN

Mercury general manager Jim Pitman will step down from his position at the end of the season, but remain with the team keeping his job as chief financial officer. He also holds the same role with the Phoenix Suns. Pitman will be succeeded by Nick U’Ren, who spent the past nine years with the Golden State Warriors in basketball operations. Before his time in the Bay Area, U’Ren was with the Phoenix Suns for five seasons.

GRINER WATCH

Brittney Griner had her 25th career professional dunk on Sunday and will finish out the first part of the season on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Griner, who is a nine-time All-Star, has continued her stellar season averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Team Stewart vs Team Wilson, Saturday. The league’s All-Star Game will pit teams drafted by captains Stewart and A’ja Wilson against each other. Each captain drafted for the most part teammates and former teammates to their roster.

