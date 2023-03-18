Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Saturday was the second of two days of state quarterfinal basketball. Semifinals begin Monday, with PIAA championship basketball at the Giant Center starting Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A | Quarterfinals
Union 43, Williamsburg 37
Berlin Brothersvalley 40, Otto Eldred 39
BOYS BASKETBALL
3A | Quarterfinals
Penn Cambria 61, Franklin 53
6A | Quarterfinals
Spring-Ford 45, State College 39