BERLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second time in three years, the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers are just a game away from being State Champions.



“We won that last game Tuesday night and then to see all the Hershey kisses flying and the smiles on their faces and the happiness, it’s a reward for all the work that they’ve put in,” said Tanner Prosser, the head coach of the Mountaineers.

In 2021, Berlin lost to Nativity BVM 51-47 in overtime of the State finals. Redeeming that would not be just for the team, but rather for the entire community.



“You know, we lost that one in ’21, we definitely want to back as the team, but the town wants about just as much as we do,” said Ryan Blubaugh, a senior guard. “It means as much to them as it means to us. These last couple weeks, they’ve been wild. Obviously, with the girls going so deep with two teams gone, which is great. Our community loves it. Our school loves it. We always there for each other. It’s just been a blast.”

Berlin is 26-2. The Mountaineers have not lost since February and the team has won it last five games by an average of 25 points.

But, their opponent, Imani Christian from Pittsburgh, is a different animal. The Saints bounced the Mountaineers out of last year’s playoffs and feature three underclassmen who stand 6’5, 6’8, and 6’11. However, Prosser thinks a tough schedule prepared the Mountaineers for the Saints.

“I’d like to think that that prepared us to see the type of skill and athleticism that we’re going to see,” said Prosser. :And this would be probably the best team we’ve played all year and we’ve played some really good ones.”

But, throughout the playoffs, Prosser’s message has been simple: just play hard and do your job.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“You get success that breeds success,” said Prosser. “These kids have seen what those kids did to to accomplish this, to be able to have these opportunities. They’ve had great role models and great leaders. And that just seems to continue here. And I think it’s because we have great kids.”

The PIAA 1A Boys State Finals tips off at 2:00 P.M. from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA on Thursday.