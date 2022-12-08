JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis made a trip to Central PA to drop the puck for the Johnstown Tomahawks on Thursday.

The Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame inductee spoke at a dinner before the game, where he reflected on his time in the league. He said Steelers fans are one of a kind.

“What encapsulates Steeler fans is the 80-year-old grandmother, who throws her shoe at the TV and loves the game, that only watches football when the Steelers are playing,” said Bettis.

The Tomahakws fell 2-1 to the Maine Nordiques, 5-2.