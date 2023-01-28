Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 40, Cumberland Valley 32
Bishop Carroll 62, Bedford 41
Cambria Heights 58, Northern Cambria 34
Chestnut Ridge 54, Penn Cambria 35
Forest Hills 51, Bishop McCort 50
Richland 60, Somerset 52
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Central Martinsburg 43
Carlisle 69, State College 58
Cumberland Valley 51, Altoona 44
Elk County Catholic 43, Johnsonburg 27
Greater Johnstown 75, Westmont Hilltop 55
Huntingdon 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 49
Penn Cambria 89, Chestnut Ridge 49
Port Allegany 46, Brockway 29
Tyrone 76, Clearfield 39
West Branch 79, Harmony 73