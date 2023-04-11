INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WTAJ) — According to ESPN the Big Ten is hiring former MLB and TV executive Tony Petitti as its next commissioner, replacing Kevin Warren. Warren had been the commissioner of the Big Ten for the past three seasons before leaving to become the next President and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

Petitti served as the CEO of the MLB and has worked at both ABC Sports and CBS Sports. He spent more than a decade working for the MLB and helped oversee the launch of the MLB Network.

Recently Petitti served as the president of sports and entertainment for Activision Blizzard Inc.