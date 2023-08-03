LATROBE (WTAJ) — Last played in 2019, Steelers fans will welcome the black and gold back inside Latrobe Memorial Stadium Friday for the team’s annual “Friday Night Lights” practice.

Upwards of 15,000 fans are expected to attend the highly anticipated practice. After two years away due to the pandemic, weather canceled last year’s event.

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky and linemen James Daniels missed on last season’ return and said they look forward to Friday night’s annual spectacle.

“It’s great for the fans,” Daniels said. “And it’s also pretty cool playing Friday night. I mean, I haven’t played football on Friday since high school, so it’ll be good.”

“Playing on Fridays under the lights, I think it gives you that high school feel,” Trubsiky said. “I know it always takes me back. It’s something that means a lot to me. So I think it’ll be fun for us, fun for the fans. We’re looking forward to putting on a show and having lots of interaction with the fans and having a good practice.”

Tickets for “Friday Night Lights” go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. They are $5 and all proceeds go to Greater Latrobe Schools and the community.