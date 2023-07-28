LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pass catching will certainly be one of the strengths of the Steelers squad this season. Between Pat Freiermuth, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and the newly acquired Allen Robinson, second year quarterback Kenny Pickett will have plenty of options on Sundays.

Robinson, the former Penn State Nittany Lion has posted three 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, but has struggled to find form over the past two seasons. Last year Robinson played in just 10 games before suffering a season ending foot injury.

“There’s kind of two parts to an injury,” said Robinson. “One is, you know, being healed and then one is, you know, getting back to getting back to yourself, you know, and being able to get reps, at certain things, being able to get, you know, and then also evaluate yourself in those reps to figure out.”

Not yet 30 years old, Robinson is the veteran receiver on the team and with that comes veteran responsibilities like rooming with second year receiver George Pickens.

“I get to understand and get to know guys a little bit more as far as you offseason things and different things like that and just conversations come up, you know, again, for me having a good amount of experience in this league,” Robinson said. “I’m always talking to guys about many different things. You know, guys talk to you about financial things guys talk to you about on the field. These guys talk to you about offseason regimens.”

Working in the slot early in camp, the Steelers appear to be planning to lean on the veterans consistent hands, something backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky knows a lot about. Together in Chicago Robinson had the best three year stretch of his career. In 2020 he put up a career high 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.

“I feel like is going to help us a lot on offense. Allen’s a great he’s a great player and he’s even better teammates. So, to have him out here I think is going to be great for our receiver room,” said Trubisky. “Guys are going to be able to ask him questions, learn from him, see how he handles things as a player, and then on the field he just makes plays, he gets open. He’s great at catching the ball and doing great things for his offense. I’m happy to have him here.”

During practice Diontae Johnson left early on the cart, but head coach Mike Tomlin said afterwards it was due to heat related reasons and there is no injury concern.