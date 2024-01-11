PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Hold the sauce — McDonald’s restaurants across Central Pa. have stopped offering buffalo sauce in anticipation of the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup.

Joe Nyanko, from Cambria County, owns 15 McDonald’s branches in Central Pa. and has made the decision to stop serving buffalo sauce in hopes of bringing good luck to the Steelers.

“Born and raised in Cambria County, spent most of my adult life here in Blair County. Steeler football, football in general has always been a part of who we are. I think most people from central PA probably fit into that same deal,” Nyanko said. “I think the weather is in our favor, I think that they have a chance to be in the game. The line on that game is ten points I think they can definitely keep it within ten. God willing we pull off the major upset and get to continue on the journey.”

Nyanko has received mixed feelings on the matter, with some friends and family calling him crazy for the deal. Non-Steelers fans have given some push back, but Nyanko says overall the feedback has been great.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

After beating the Baltimore Ravens last week, and getting a little bit of help from the Tennessee Titans, Quarterback Mason Rudolph and the team spoke about what they’re doing to prepare for Sunday’s game, and fans in the comments seem confident it could go their way.

The game is set to start at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS.