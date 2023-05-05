LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Vincent College in Latrobe is looking to hire employees as it prepares to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer during its annual training camp.

The college is planning to hold a hiring event on Wednesday, May 10 for a variety of employment opportunities available during training camp. The event will be held on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fred M. Rogers Center.

They will be conducting open interviews and ask all applicants to bring their driver’s license and social security card with them.

Anyone with questions or seeking more information is asked to send an email to trainingcamp@stvincent.edu.