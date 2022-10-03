PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Big news out of Pittsburgh as the Steelers are reportedly moving forward with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback against the Bills this week.

Pickett relieved Mitch Trubisky at halftime after the Steelers were only able to muster a pair of field goals in the first half against the Jets. Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he was looking for a spark and Pickett provided that leading a pair of touchdown drives to give the Steelers a 10 point lead, but the Jets stormed back to win 24-20.

Pickett threw for 120 yards in the second half, but he also threw three interceptions showing there’s room for growth. For now though, he’s focused on getting the Steelers back on track.

“I just play with an edge. That’s something that I wanted to bring to the table. I don’t like to lose,” said Pickett. “This is not a good feeling. I don’t want it to be a familiar feeling so I definitely wanna get back out there and get a victory and get us back on track so I think I have a little bit of an edge to me. I want that to rub off on everybody. I want us to have an attitude out there so I’m excited to get back to work.”