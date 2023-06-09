PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Patrick Peterson was named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2010’s. He’s a three-time All-Pro corner. So when he speaks about another player, it’s worth a listen.

“He has all the intangible to be better than me,” said Peterson Thursday as the Steelers wrapped up OTAs.

Peterson was asked about a conversation he was seen having with rookie teammate Joey Porter Jr. The veteran corner said he wants to help JPJ acclimate to the NFL quickly. Porter in turn spoke highly of the Steelers’ veteran corner, a player he’s grown up watching.

“It means a lot, at the end of the day that’s Patrick Peterson. I’ve been watching his highlights since I was a little kid, and like I said before, to be in a room with him and learn from him, that means a lot to me,” said Porter wearing his trademark smile.

Peterson’s high praises could be be puffery. But if taken literally, it paints a very high ceiling for Porter Jr. Peterson’s 34 interceptions is second among active players, and while he no longer plays at a Hall of Fame level, it’s hard to picture a future where the former LSU star isn’t in Canton.

The Steelers took Porter Jr. in the second round of this spring’s NFL Draft. The son of a Steelers all-time great, JPJ heavily projected to be drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round, but was still on the board when Pittsburgh kicked off day two.