PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — A familiar face will return on Saturday to Quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s right, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects rookie Kenny Pickett to get the start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve.

Pickett suffered a concussion in a loss two weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. Mitch Trubisky took over, throwing 3 interceptions in a 16-14 loss. To make matters worse, the interceptions all came within Raven’s 10-yard line.

Trubisky did bounce back in a tough win against the Carolina Panthers 24-16. Trubsisky didn’t throw any interceptions, nor any passing touchdowns but even with the win, fans were not happy with Trubisky performance.

Pickett will return for the primetime matchup against the Raiders in Pittsburgh. Game time temperatures are expected to be around 8 degrees, with wind chill estimated to make it feel like minus 4.

While the playoff isn’t on many fans’ minds, a win could keep the Steelers’ playoff chances alive.

The Steelers game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 on NFL Network.