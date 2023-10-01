HOUSTON (WTAJ) — Kenny Pickett left in the second half with an injury, as the Texans rolled over the Steelers 30-6 Sunday.

Despite Najee Brown’s season best 71-yard performance, the Pittsburgh offense struggle once again posting a season low 225 total yards.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In the third quarter, following a sack on fourth and one, Pickett was injured and did not return. Four Steelers players, including Pat Freiermuth, left Sunday’s loss early.

Houston’s rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud, continued to play well, throwing for his second 300-yard game and two touchdowns. Through four games, Stroud has more than 1,200, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

With the loss, Pittsburgh falls to 2-2 on the season. The Steelers play the Ravens next Sunday.