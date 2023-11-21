PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada is no longer with the team as Head Coach Mike Tomlin announced his departure Tuesday morning.

In his announcement, Tomlin said Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.

“Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career,” Tomlin said in a statement.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan will assume the offensive coordinator role with assistance from Runningback Coach Eddie Faulkner. Sullivan had previously served as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers lost a tight game on Sunday, Nov. 19 as the Cleveland Browns rallied to a 13-10 victory. Pittsburgh (6-4) came in 9-0 in their last nine games decided by one score, including a 6-0 mark in 2023.

“We just came up a play or two short, but that happens,” Tomlin said following Sunday’s game. “That’s what happens when you compete in this league on days like today. We own that. We’ll go back to the lab and continue to work.”

Canada, who served over two and a half seasons with the Steelers, had been under fire by fans all season for the team’s inconsistent performance on offense. He had been recently moved from the coaching box to the sideline hoping it would help provide a spark.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the last time the Steelers fired a head coach or coordinator midseason was in 1941.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.