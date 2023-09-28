PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers added Aussie Brad Wing Thursday as injury insurance with starter Pressley Harvin dealing with a hamstring injury.

Football fans are no stranger to Wing. The former LSU star was on the forefront of the “Australian style punt” and spent five years in the league bouncing between the Eagles, Steelers and Giants.

But cut by the Giants in 2018 Wing hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017, though played for the Memphis Express of a AAF in 2019, and San Antonio Brahmas this past spring.

Wing, who spend 2014 in Pittsburgh, is currently on the team’ practice squad. The 32-year-old averaged 44.7 yards-per-punt through his NFL career.