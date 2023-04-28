KANSAS CITY, MO (WTAJ) — After taking Joey Porter Jr. at no. 32, the Steelers took defensive tackle Keeanu Benton at no. 49.

Pittsburgh using its two second round picks to improve it’s defense.

Benton, a senior out of Wisconsin, recorded 4.5 sacks and 36 tackles in 2022. Draft scouts define him as a strong run-stopper with good hands, and while scouts question is pass rushing skills, he was considered a border-line first round pick with the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah projecting him to go 28th overall to the Bengals.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

It’s the second straight season in which Pittsburgh took an interior linemen in the second day of the draft. Last year the steelers used their third round selection on Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal. After suffering an meniscus injury, Leal was limited to just seven games as a rookie.