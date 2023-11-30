PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The NFL Draft in Pittsburgh? The Steel City could soon host the annual event.

The Steelers and the City of Pittsburgh have expressed their interest to the NFL in hosting an upcoming NFL Draft and now the city is in consideration to host it in either 2026 or 2027, according to NFL spokesman Kevin McCarthy.

“We have submitted our indication to the NFL office of the Steelers’ and city’s desire to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh,” Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten said. “We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades.

The decision could be made at the league meetings in May of 2024.

If Pittsburgh is awarded the bid to host the draft, the plan would include staging the event in the area along the North Shore near State AE outside of Acrisure Stadium along North Shore Drive.

McCarthy said Pittsburgh is one of several cities that expressed interest, to both the NFL’s Fan Engagement and Major Events Committee, in hosting the draft.

“The city that hosts the draft becomes the epicenter of the sports and entertainment world for that week,” McCarthy said. “So, competition is stiff. Clubs have been able to use the draft to bring in fans certainly of other NFL teams and colleges and certainly Pittsburgh would be a potentially attractive candidate for a couple of different reasons. Obviously, the Rooney family, the Steelers organization, the passionate fan base throughout the NFL level, but also the collegiate level. Other fan bases could drive into the city. It’s easily accessible by planes, as well. Also, local government and community corporate support certainly is another big factor perceived by the league office as it looks at potential sites.”

It’s no surprise that the city of Pittsburgh could serve as “an ideal” spot to host the NFL Draft given the “rich tradition” of the Steelers organization. Western Pennsylvania, where Pittsburgh is located, is also home to Hall of Fame Quarterbacks including Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, George Blanda, Jim Kelly and Joe Namath.

The first professional football game took place on Nov. 12, 1892, when the Allegheny Athletic Association’s football team defeated the Pittsburgh Athletic Club, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The NFL Draft will draw hundreds of thousands of fans and out-of-town visitors, and we look forward to working with local and state officials and community leaders to ensure we craft a successful bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft, Lauten said.”

This will also not be the first time that Pittsburgh has hosted a draft. In 1947, the NFL Draft was held at the Fort Pitt Hotel. Since 2014, the NFL has been holding the annual event at different host cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Cleveland. The 2024 draft is slated for April 25 through 27th in Detroit, while the 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay.