PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — According to multiple NFL insiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and are adding Washington corner William Jackson III.

Over the past three seasons, Claypool has been one of Pittsburgh’s most consistent offensive weapons, though he’s failed to find the end zone in the same manner since scoring nine touchdowns in 2020.

Still, for his career, Claypool has 153 receptions, for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 39 career games.

The former second round pick out of Notre Dame has two yeas remaining on his contract.

Jackson, a former 2016 first round pick, has spent the past two seasons with Washington. He’s struggled with injuries throughout his career, having played just one full season.

This year with the Commanders he’s recorded 16 tackles, and two pass deflections.

Many reports suggest Washington was considering cutting Jackson if they couldn’t trade him at Tuesday’s deadline. He has one full season remaining of a three-year, $40-million contract he signed in 2021.