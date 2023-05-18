PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAJ) — Steelers general manager Omar Khan said the team is working on an extension for backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Khan made the news on the Pat McAfee show Thursday.

Trubisky started for the Steelers last season, before being sidelined in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett. He started five games, completing 65-percent of passes for four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Trubisky is a six year NFL pro who led the Bears to the playoffs in 2018 and 2020.

He was entering the final year of his two year deal, signed last spring. Earlier this week the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph to a one year deal to return as a backup. Pittsburgh currently has four quarterbacks roster, including Minnesota rookie Tanner Morgan.