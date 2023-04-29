KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected three players on day three on the NFL Draft. First they took Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round. Last season for the Badgers Herbig had 47 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

The Steelers didn’t pick again until the seventh round where they had two selections. The first one was pick 241 where the selected cornerback Cory Trice from Purdue. Trice defended 10 passes and had two interceptions for the Boilermakers last season.

With their final pick of the draft, the Steelers took offensive guard Spencer Anderson from Maryland.