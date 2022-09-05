PISTTBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — There was very little pomp and circumstance Monday when the Steelers quietly dropped their week on depth chart, naming veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky the team’s week one starter against the Bengals.

Just hours beforehand, Trubisky had declined to comment on his starting status after being named a team captain, only saying it would come out when the team was ready.

A four year starter for the Chicago Bears, Trubisky hopes to reinvent his career in Pittsburgh where he’ll get first crack at replacing future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky has thrown form more than 10,000 yards and 64 touchdowns, completing 65-percent of his career passes.

Behind Trubisky on the depth chart is Mason Rudolph, then rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett, the former first round pick, was seen as the strongest challenger to overtake Trubsiky in the quarterback battle, but enters the season last on the depth chart. The 20th overall selection from this springs draft, Pickett shine in three preseason games completing 80-percent of his passes, for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Monday Pittsburgh named Trubsiky has a team captain, too. He joins Najee Harris, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Miles Killebrew.