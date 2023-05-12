PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Steelers’ rookie class is not short on feel-good stories, but none are bigger than former Nittany Lion Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Steelers Super Bowl-winning linebacker Joey Porter.

A couple of weeks after being drafted by the team he grew up around, the rookie was on the practice field Friday.

“It was something crazy, something I definitely checked off my bucket list,” Porter said.

The Steelers opened up rookie minicamp Friday giving players their first taste of life as a Steeler. For Porter Jr., it was a new experience at a familiar venue.

“I soaked it all in. It took me like three minutes to get outside because I was just standing in the locker room,” Porter added. “I used to really be out here as a middle schooler, as a person in high school and now I’m really out here.”

Joey Porter Jr. is not the only feel-good story, however.

Fourth-round pick, linebacker, Nick Herbig is the younger brother of offensive linemen Nate Herbig. The brothers haven’t been on the same team since elementary school and teaming up in Pittsburgh is a dream come true.

“Just being in the NFL first of all is a dream come true in itself but to be able to play with my best friend, my brother, that’s like a whole other world,” the rookie linebacker from Wisconsin said. “The chances of that happening, I don’t know what the chances are but like you said man I’m just happy to be here.”

Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers haven’t shied from a “feel-good” storyline. Last season Pittsburgh featured four pairs of brothers including Connor and Cameron Heyward, T.J. and Derek Watt, Terrell and Terrell Edmunds, and Carlos and Khalil Davis.