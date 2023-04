Kansas City, Mo. (WTAJ) — With the 93rd pick in the draft, the Steelers selected Georgia tight end Darnell Washington. With the Bulldogs Washington won two National Championships.

On the season Washington hauled in 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. He stands at 6’7 and 264 pounds.

Washington joins a tight end room that includes former Nittany Lion Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry.