PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Reciever Chase Claypool will be heading to Chicago to play for the Bears.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the Bears are trading their 2023 second-round draft pick to the Steelers for Claypool. Pelissero said the trade is a big move for Chicago to help its quarterback Justin Fields.

Claypool is under contract through 2023, according to the NFL. He was first drafted by Pittsburgh in 2020.

Claypools full player stats can be found on the NFL website.