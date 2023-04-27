KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTAJ) — The Steelers traded up from the 17th pick in the NFL Draft to the 14th pick with the New England Patriots and selected offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones started 19 games at left tackle the past two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Last season Jones didn’t allow a single sack while protecting Stetson Bennett on a team that went undefeated and won the National Championship. At the NFL Combine Jones ran a 4.97 in the 40 yard dash which was the fastest of any offensive tackle there.

In return for the 14th pick, the Patriots will receive picks 17 and 120 from the Steelers.