PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Steelers have one last test before a much-needed by week. Pittsburgh heads across the commonwealth to take on the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team in the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, he is still learning the ropes of balancing taking risks, while also playing caretaker of the football.

“Your know, giving guys balls on the run where they can run after catch, and get good opportunities there, it’s not just about throwing it deep,” said Pickett. “Sometimes, you know, in the NFL, we gotta scheme the deep balls, you’re not just gonna run by some of these guys. They’re playing soft coverage, ya can’t do it, you get guys the ball on the run and let our athletes be athletes and get them in space, I think that’s another way we can get some splash plays.”

While the Steelers defense awaits the return of their premiere pass rusher, T.J. Watt continues to make progress in his road back from a partially torn pectoral.

“As professionals, ya know what I mean we’re gonna be fired up because it’s our job,” said Malik Reed, a linebacker. “It’s great to have him, you know as a teammate, as a brother, coming back and stuff like that. But, we have to be ready to go, ya know what I’m saying? So, we welcome him back and we’re excited for it.”

The Steelers will have their hands full on Sunday with one of the league’s top rushing attacks, headlined by Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurt. However, they will also have to contain wide receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

“We just gotta communicate,” said Alex Highsmith, a linebacker. “I know when we’re our best is when we’re communicating, so I think that’s important for us just to continue to communicate and have a rush plan that’s disciplined.”

Kickoff for the Steelers and Eagles is set for Sunday at 1 P.M.