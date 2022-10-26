PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time in a little over a month.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year partially tore his pectoral in the Steelers’ Week 1 overtime win in Cincinnati and has been on the IR since.

The Steelers have 21 days to either activate Watt to their 53-man roster, or he will stay on the IR for the rest of the season.

Watt also had knee surgery to deal with a lingering preseason injury, which further delayed his return.

Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III will remain on the IR for the rest of the year with a foot injury.