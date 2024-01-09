If history repeats itself for a fourth time, Pittsburgh or Buffalo will be heading to Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have snuck into the playoffs, with some help from the Tennessee Titans, and will play the Buffalo Bills in a postseason game.

The Steelers and Bills have met three times previously in the playoffs and oddly enough, the winner of this matchup has gone on to play in or win the Super Bowl each time.

The first time the two teams met in the playoffs was on Dec. 22, 1974, when the Bills lost 32-14. Pittsburgh would go on to win Superbowl IX 16-6 over the Minnesota Vikings to claim their first Super Bowl title.

Jumping ahead to Jan. 9, 1993, the Bills beat the Steelers 24-3 and would make it to Super Bowl XXVII. Buffalo would lose to the Dallas Cowboys 52-17.

In the most recent playoff matchup, Pittsburgh defeated Buffalo 41-20 on Jan. 6, 1996. Again the Steelers would make it to the big game, but the Dallas Cowboys would win it all 27-17.

All three of the playoff games were played at the Steeler’s old home, Three Rivers Stadium, which closed in December 2000. This will be the first time in franchise history that the Steelers will play a postseason game in Buffalo.

The Steelers are looking for the first playoff win since 2017, losing their last four attempts. The Bills look to continue their hot streak at home, going 4-1 in the playoffs at Highmark Stadium since 2017.

The last time these two teams met during the regular season was on Oct. 9, 2022, when the Bills blew out the Steelers 38-3.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Steelers will take on the Bills at 1 p.m. on WTAJ on Jan. 14. If Pittsburgh wins, they will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. If Buffalo wins, they will play the highest remaining-seeded team in the AFC besides Baltimore.