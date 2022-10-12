PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — For an eternity, a matchup between the Steelers and Tom Brady meant a matchup between two the NFL’s longest tenured quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. Sunday it’s a matchup between rookie Kenny Pickett and a more than 20-year vetran.

“Growing up since I first started playing football, I was playing with him in Madden and it was his first year, 99 [2000] he joked, I was born in 1998.”

Pickett was just two when Tom Brady made his debut. He doesn’t remember an NFL without him.

“Since I can remember, I’ve been watching him in the NFL,” he said. “So absolute legend of the game. Nothing but respect. You know, excited for really good opportunity for us on Sunday.

While this will be Pickett’s first matchup against Tom Brady, the future Hall of Famer is 9-3 all-time against the Steelers and Brady and the Buccaneers are heavy favorites to hand Pittsburgh it’s fifth-straight loss.

While Brady, Leonard Fournette and receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are matchup nightmares for the Steelers’ defense, Pittsburgh struggling offense is the main concern.

The Steelers are 30th in the NFL in scoring, and dead last in yards-per-play.

Facing the a tough Bucs defense, followed by the Dolphins and Eagles, it’s a tough stretch for any quarterback, even more so for a rookie.

“I think since the time we stepped into the first preseason stadium, I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent in his capabilities, his professionalism, his mindset, what he brings to us, and I just think it’s reasonable to expect that to continue, regardless of how rough the waters are,” said Tomlin.

Pittsburgh hosts Tampa Sunday, kickoff is 1 p.m.