EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Dragons fell 21-17 to Belle Vernon Leopards in the 3A Semifinals.

Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine threw a touchdown and ran for another. He finishes high school career two touchdowns short of the all-time touchdown record.

Central finished the season with a 12-3 record.

State College will play Harrisburg at Mansion Park on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:00.