HERSHEY, PA (WTAJ) — Three central PA wrestlers are locked into Class AA final bouts on championship Saturday in Hershey.

At 107 lbs, Dominic Deputy, a freshman from Chestnut Ridge, won his all-freshman semifinal over Faith Christian’s Kole Davidheiser, 8-5. A second period escape, and takedown moments later the difference in the bout. Deputy will face North Lebonan’s Aaron Seidel, who’s undefeated 46-0 on the season.

Top ranked Landon Bainey is also through to the 114 lbs finals. Bainey earned a sudden victory takedown on Susquenita’s Mason McLendon, and a 2-0 win. Bainey will face Ayden Smith who beat Broackway’s Weston Pisarchick in the semifinals. Pisarchick, among the favorites entering the weekend, was undefeated on the year.

The third area wrestler through to the championship round is Brookville senior Jackson Zimmerman. Zimmerman got a three-point near fall in the second period in his win over Bishop McDevitt’s Jakob Gilfoil. Zimmerman will face Fraizer High’s Rune Lawrence.

The Class AA Championships will begin Saturday at 2:00 p.m. following the morning’s run of semifinal and consolation bouts in Class AAA. Four area wrestlers will compete in those Class AAA semifinals. Those wrestlers include State College’s Hayden Cunningham at 127 lbs, Pierson Manville at 139 lbs, Asher Cunningham at 145 lbs, and Nicholas Pavlechko at 285 lbs.

The Class AAA Championships are Saturday at 7:30 p.m.