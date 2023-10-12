LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fans packed the home bleachers at DeGol Field as Saint Francis played Wagner in its first-ever televised football game.

The Red Flash (2-4) would send them home happy as they defeated the Seahawks (2-4), 31-7.

Saint Francis quarterback Cole Doyle finished the game with three passing touchdowns and completed 13 out of 24 passes for 161 yards. Berlin native Dawson Snyder caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Deondre Scott hauled in the game’s opening touchdown and rushed one in later in the fourth quarter. Jordan Jackson averaged 6.7 yards per carry and ended the game with 128 total rushing yards.

Saint Francis moves on to play on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Duquesne.