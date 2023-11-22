LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Red Flash men’s basketball team got off to a fast start in Wednesday night’s 107-54 win over Franciscan. Saint Francis scored more points in the first half, 57, than the Barons scored all game.

The Red Flash win was fueled by Ace Talbert, who led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting. Forwards Gestin Liberis and Eli Wilborn both finished the game with double-doubles. Liberis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Wilborn scored 14 points and cleaned the glass with 10 rebounds.

Saint Francis has now won back-to-back games and improves its record to 2-4. The Red Flash host Niagara next on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m.