HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The premiere Hershey Bears event of the year is almost here; the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss happens this Sunday when the Bears take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Details of the Teddy Bear Toss game

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Where: GIANT Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Tickets: All available tickets range from $89-$90

Parking: $15

Opponent: Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Common questions answered

The point of the Teddy Bear Toss is for fans to throw their stuffed animals on the ice when the Bears score their first goal. The stuffed animals are then collected and donated to charity. If Hershey doesn’t score a goal by the end of the second period, the teddy bears will be thrown after a special announcement during the second intermission.

According to the Hershey Bears website, there are no limits on the number of stuffed animals you may bring to donate. If you feel you have too many to sit comfortably with throughout the game there will be a donation truck outside of the GIANT Center from 12:30 – 3 p.m. on game day.

Although there is a clear bag policy at the GIANT Center, an exception is made for this event as fans may bring non-clear trash bags full of stuffed animals for the Teddy Bear Toss. However, clear trash bags are recommended to streamline fans’ admission process.

If you aren’t able to make it to the game donations can still be made outside of the GIANT Center to the donation truck. However, you will still incur a $15 parking fee to enter.

What happens to the stuffed animals?

All of the stuffed animals thrown during the Teddy Bear Toss and placed in the donation truck will be donated to 30+ local and regional organizations that Hershey Bears partners with through Hershey Bears Cares. Some of the organizations include Catherine Hershey Schools, Vista Autism Services, he Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area, Harrisburg School District, Hershey Food Bank, Helping the Harrisburg Family, Milton Hershey School and the Palmyra Lions Club.

History of the event

It all started in 2001 and since then the Bears have collected and donated 389,508 stuffed animals. In 2018, the Bears set a new world record when 34,798 teddy bears were tossed on the ice at the GIANT Center on the way to a Hershey victory over the Binghamton Devils. The record was previously held by the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen who had accumulated 28,815 in 2015.

In 2019, the Bears broke their own record, collecting 45,765 teddy bears to be donated.

In 2022, the Bears elevated the number to 52,341 collected. Last season in 2023 they again surpassed that number and accumulated the new record of 67,309 stuffed animals.

The full breakdown of stuffed animals collected by year is as follows:

2018 – 34,798

2019 – 45,765

2020 – The season was altered due to COVID-19 and the event was not held.

2021 – A drive-thru event was held and 31,381 stuffed animals were donated

2022 – 52,341

2023/24 season – ?

Sharing the fun

The Hershey Bears encourage fans to follow along on social media and share images and videos from the Teddy Bear Toss using the hashtags #TeddyBearTossHershey and #HersheyBearsCares.

The Bears 2023-24 season so far

The Hershey Bears had huge expectations surrounding them entering the 2023-24 season as the reigning Calder Cup Champions. They are currently living up to those expectations as first in the AHL standings with a 27-6 record.

The Cleveland Monsters are second in the league behind Hershey with 43 points to the Bears 54.

Goalkeeper Clay Stevenson is leading the league in goals against average with a 1.70 GAA and a 0.937% save percentage. Stevenson was just named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December on Tuesday for his dominant performance.

Center Mike Sgarbossa is the current top Hershey skater with 32 points off of six goals and 26 assists. Right winger Pierrick Dubé is leading the way in scoring with a team-high 17 goals.

Hershey will face the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday before the Phantoms come to town on Sunday. The Bears are currently on a nine-game win streak at the time of this publication.

Dissecting the Phantoms

The Phantoms have struggled some this season with a 13-13 record and are second to last in the Atlantic Division. Right winger Tyson Foerster leads the Phantoms with a team-high 48 points off 20 goals and 28 assists. Left winger Elliot Desnoyers is the top goal-scorer with 23 goals.

Goalie Samuel Ersson has a 2.84 goals against average with a 0.900% save percentage.

Lehigh Valley will face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday before traveling to Hershey. The Phantoms lost their most recent game on Dec. 31 against the Charlotte Checkers with a 5-2 final.