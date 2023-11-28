PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – While the Pittsburgh Panthers are coming off of their worst season since 1998, five players were selected to the 2023 All-ACC Football Team.

Corner M.J. Devonshire headlines the list for Pitt. The senior was named to the second team.

The rest of Panthers that were recognized were honorable mentions. On Offense, tight end Gavin Bartholomew and wide receiver Bub Means made the cut.

Safety Donovan McMillon was the lone Pitt defender on the honorable mention list. Freshman wide receiver Kenny Johnson was an honorable mention as a specialist.