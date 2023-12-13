SIDMAN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Last season, Forest Hills wrestled Somerset closely twice, with the Rangers winning both matches by six and seven points. Tuesday’s match between Forest Hills and the Golden Eagles didn’t disappoint.

Somerset jumped out to a 15-3 lead within the first five bouts, its biggest lead of the night. Immediately after, Forest Hills added two pins from Hunter Forcellini and Chance Gorzelsky at 145 and 152 to tie the match.

Four straight pins, two from each team, ensued afterwards. The match was tied up at 27 heading into the heavyweight bout between Somerset’s Zane Hagans and Forest Hills’ Lucas DeLoatch. Hagans won 6-3 to give the Golden Eagles a 30-27 lead.

The entire match came down to 107, where Forest Hills’ Logan Moss looked to give the Rangers a come from behind victory. He ended up defeating Carter Thompson 4-2, but that ended up tying up the team score.

The meet needed to come down to criteria to declare a winner. In comes Rule 9-22A, which gives the win to the team with the most pins. Forest Hills won 31-30 since they had four pins compared to Somerset’s two pins.