(WKBN) – A former WWE pro wrestling star has passed away.

According to multiple reports, Killer Khan, whose real name was Masashi Ozawa, died Friday in Japan. He was 76 years old.

Khan was an active professional wrestler in WWE in the 1970s and 1980s. He was managed by ‘Classy’ Freddie Blassie and Mr. Fugi.

Khan had notable rivalries in the 1980s with Andre The Giant and WWE champion Hulk Hogan.

According to multiple reports, Khan died because he suffered a ruptured artery.