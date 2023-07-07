PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Just 24-hours after coming off the injured list, the Pirates placed Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL Friday.

Hayes, who missed the last two weeks with a back injury returned Thursday night in Los Angeles. He went 0-3 with two strikeouts in the Pirates’ 5-2 loss to the Dodgers. Friday, the team returned him to the injured list, citing the same back injury.

Hayes was not alone as Pittsburgh struggles with injuries. The team placed Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day IL Friday, too. Cutch was injured in Wednesday’s game dodging a pitch. He did not play Thursday and will be available July 16, Hayes will be eligible to come off the IL July 17.

In corresponding moves, Pittsburg reinstated Ji Man Choi from the 60-day IL, and recalled pitcher Cody Bolton from AAA.