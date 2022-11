ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Undefeated Central took on Tyrone in girls soccer at Mansion Park. Both teams had no trouble finding the score sheet with Central taking a 2-1 lead into halftime after a goal from Ella Garner.

The rain started coming down in the second half, but that didn’t stop both teams on offense. Kira Trexler scored in the 55th minute to give Central the lead and the Dragons move on in the District Six playoffs with a 4-3 win.