BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bald Eagle Area 65, Jersey Shore 53
Cameron County 61, West Greene 37
Cedar Cliff 39, Mifflin County 37
Cumberland Valley 63, State College 42
Elk County Catholic High School 58, Punxsutawney 49
Mount Union 70, Northern Bedford 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Central 33
Bishop McCort 71, Forest Hills 53
Cambria Heights 53, Northern Cambria 26
Glendale 65, Curwensville 15
Greater Johnstown 50, Chestnut Ridge 47
Hollidaysburg 64, Clearfield 29
Richland 50, Bedford 20
Southern Huntingdon 73, Southern Fulton 34
Williamsburg 81, Moshannon Valley 15
Windber 55, North Star 21