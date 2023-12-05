TYRONE (WTAJ) — Punxsutawney rolled to 3-0 to start the year, beating Tyrone on the road Tuesday 56-40.

After grabbing a first quarter lead, Punxsy flirted with a double-digit advantage much of the night before putting away Tyrone in the fourth quarter.

It’s the Chucks’ third win in three games to open the year, while Tyrone drops its season opener.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Martinsburg 50, Clearfield 34

Greater Johnstown 70, Penn Cambria 40

Tyrone 70, Penns Valley 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altoona 60, Mount Lebanon 45

Blair County Christian School 57, Centre County Christian Academy 27

Punxsutawney 56, Tyrone 40

State College 60, Loyalsock 58, OT

