NORTHERN BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Bedford and Claysburg-Kimmel teamed up in their Sideline Cancer Game for the I Can Cup. Both communities raised about $10,000 dollars for a pair of Northern Bedford Middle School students who are battling cancer.

The game was close in the first quarter with neither team taking a lead of more than two points as the squads headed to the second quarter with the Panthers leading 15-14.

The rest of the game was a different story with the Bulldogs opening the second quarter on a 10-0 and they used that to take a 39-26 lead into halftime and then went on to win 70-59. The win helps Claysburg-Kimmel improve to 7-5 on the season while Northern Bedford falls to 1-10.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Claysburg-Kimmel 70, Northern Bedford 59

Blacklick Valley 66, Harmony 63

Bradford 67, Kane Area 20

Brookville 77, West Branch 65

Elk County Catholic High School 51, Punxsutawney 38

Conemaugh Valley 62, River Valley 59

Dubois 58, St. Marys 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop McCort 73, Somerset 41

Chestnut Ridge 56, Penn Cambria 40

Penns Valley 45, Bald Eagle 21

Westmont Hilltop 54, Bedford 24

Elk County Catholic High School 39, Punxsutawney 31

Everett 51, Claysburg-Kimmel 28

Forest Hills 71, Bishop Carroll 40

Ridgway 56, Smethport 27