CRESSON (WTAJ) — Forest Hills’ lockdown defense snuffs out any thoughts of Penn Cambria’s comeback Friday night in the Rangers 64-39 win.

Forest Hills held Penn Cambria to just 9 second half point after a late second quarter rally gave the Panthers a fighting chance.

The Rangers opened the night with a 25-point first quarter and looked well on its way to a blowout, but a couple key threes, including a couple from senior Isabelle Andersen brought the Panthers back within seven at halftime.

But winning going away, Forest Hills outscored Penn Cambria 27-9 in the second half to move to 10-3 on the eyar.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellwood-Antis 77, Juniata Valley 54

Blacklick Valley 48, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 44

Cambria Heights 56, Homer-Center 51, OT

Central Martinsburg 59, Huntingdon 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atoona 46, State College 36

Bishop McCort 52, Chestnut Ridge 44

Forest Hills 64, Penn Cambria 39

Penns Valley 62, Philipsburg-Osceola 25

Williamsburg 69, Juniata Valley 40